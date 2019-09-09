NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|128
|487
|164
|108
|.337
|Yelich Mil
|129
|488
|161
|100
|.330
|B.Reynolds Pit
|121
|442
|145
|79
|.328
|K.Marte Ari
|136
|543
|178
|95
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|119
|453
|147
|73
|.325
|Blackmon Col
|124
|525
|167
|102
|.318
|Newman Pit
|113
|423
|132
|52
|.312
|Arenado Col
|141
|534
|165
|94
|.309
|Bellinger LAD
|140
|500
|153
|108
|.306
|Freeman Atl
|144
|554
|167
|110
|.301
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
