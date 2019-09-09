NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 128 487 164 108 .337 Yelich Mil 129 488 161 100 .330 B.Reynolds Pit 121 442 145 79 .328 K.Marte Ari 136 543 178 95 .328 McNeil NYM 119 453 147 73 .325 Blackmon Col 124 525 167 102 .318 Newman Pit 113 423 132 52 .312 Arenado Col 141 534 165 94 .309 Bellinger LAD 140 500 153 108 .306 Freeman Atl 144 554 167 110 .301

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

