September 9, 2019 10:04 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 128 487 164 108 .337
Yelich Mil 129 488 161 100 .330
B.Reynolds Pit 121 442 145 79 .328
K.Marte Ari 136 543 178 95 .328
McNeil NYM 119 453 147 73 .325
Blackmon Col 124 525 167 102 .318
Newman Pit 113 423 132 52 .312
Arenado Col 141 534 165 94 .309
Bellinger LAD 140 500 153 108 .306
Freeman Atl 144 554 167 110 .301

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 36; Schwarber, Chicago, 34.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; Bell, Pittsburgh, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 108; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 105; Soto, Washington, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-4; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Buehler, Los Angeles, 12-3; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

