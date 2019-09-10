NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|129
|489
|164
|108
|.335
|B.Reynolds Pit
|122
|446
|147
|80
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|137
|547
|180
|96
|.329
|McNeil NYM
|120
|457
|147
|73
|.322
|Blackmon Col
|125
|529
|169
|103
|.319
|Newman Pit
|114
|425
|133
|53
|.313
|Arenado Col
|142
|538
|167
|95
|.310
|Bellinger LAD
|141
|504
|154
|109
|.306
|Freeman Atl
|145
|558
|170
|111
|.305
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Soto, Washington, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
