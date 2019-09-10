NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 129 489 164 108 .335 B.Reynolds Pit 122 446 147 80 .330 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 137 547 180 96 .329 McNeil NYM 120 457 147 73 .322 Blackmon Col 125 529 169 103 .319 Newman Pit 114 425 133 53 .313 Arenado Col 142 538 167 95 .310 Bellinger LAD 141 504 154 109 .306 Freeman Atl 145 558 170 111 .305

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Soto, Washington, 101; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Strasburg, Washington, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.