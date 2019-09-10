AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|108
|435
|144
|70
|.331
|LeMahieu NYY
|130
|536
|175
|100
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|135
|528
|171
|86
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|124
|462
|148
|54
|.320
|Devers Bos
|141
|579
|182
|117
|.314
|Merrifield KC
|145
|609
|187
|94
|.307
|Martinez Bos
|133
|527
|161
|91
|.306
|Altuve Hou
|110
|442
|135
|84
|.305
|Bogaerts Bos
|139
|552
|168
|102
|.304
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|516
|157
|78
|.304
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; 3 tied at 33.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.
