September 10, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 108 435 144 70 .331
LeMahieu NYY 130 536 175 100 .326
Brantley Hou 135 528 171 86 .324
Alberto Bal 124 462 148 54 .320
Devers Bos 141 579 182 117 .314
Merrifield KC 145 609 187 94 .307
Martinez Bos 133 527 161 91 .306
Altuve Hou 110 442 135 84 .305
Bogaerts Bos 139 552 168 102 .304
Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 41; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; 3 tied at 33.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 112; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Soler, Kansas City, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8; Lynn, Texas, 14-10.

