NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|130
|493
|164
|109
|.333
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|138
|550
|181
|96
|.329
|B.Reynolds Pit
|123
|451
|147
|80
|.326
|McNeil NYM
|121
|461
|150
|76
|.325
|Blackmon Col
|126
|533
|170
|103
|.319
|Arenado Col
|143
|539
|168
|95
|.312
|Newman Pit
|115
|430
|134
|54
|.312
|Freeman Atl
|146
|561
|171
|111
|.305
|Bellinger LAD
|142
|508
|154
|109
|.303
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 106; Soto, Washington, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
