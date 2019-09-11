NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 130 493 164 109 .333 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 138 550 181 96 .329 B.Reynolds Pit 123 451 147 80 .326 McNeil NYM 121 461 150 76 .325 Blackmon Col 126 533 170 103 .319 Arenado Col 143 539 168 95 .312 Newman Pit 115 430 134 54 .312 Freeman Atl 146 561 171 111 .305 Bellinger LAD 142 508 154 109 .303

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Rendon, Washington, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; Arenado, Colorado, 110; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 106; Soto, Washington, 102; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.