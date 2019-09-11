AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|109
|439
|146
|72
|.333
|LeMahieu NYY
|130
|536
|175
|100
|.326
|Brantley Hou
|136
|532
|172
|86
|.323
|Alberto Bal
|125
|465
|149
|55
|.320
|Devers Bos
|142
|583
|183
|117
|.314
|Merrifield KC
|146
|614
|188
|95
|.306
|Gurriel Hou
|131
|516
|157
|78
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|134
|531
|161
|91
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|140
|554
|168
|102
|.303
|Altuve Hou
|111
|446
|135
|84
|.303
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 43; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Springer, Houston, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 114; Devers, Boston, 107; Soler, Kansas City, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8.
