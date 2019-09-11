Listen Live Sports

September 11, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 109 439 146 72 .333
LeMahieu NYY 130 536 175 100 .326
Brantley Hou 136 532 172 86 .323
Alberto Bal 125 465 149 55 .320
Devers Bos 142 583 183 117 .314
Merrifield KC 146 614 188 95 .306
Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304
Martinez Bos 134 531 161 91 .303
Bogaerts Bos 140 554 168 102 .303
Altuve Hou 111 446 135 84 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 43; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Springer, Houston, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 114; Devers, Boston, 107; Soler, Kansas City, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8.

