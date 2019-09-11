AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 109 439 146 72 .333 LeMahieu NYY 130 536 175 100 .326 Brantley Hou 136 532 172 86 .323 Alberto Bal 125 465 149 55 .320 Devers Bos 142 583 183 117 .314 Merrifield KC 146 614 188 95 .306 Gurriel Hou 131 516 157 78 .304 Martinez Bos 134 531 161 91 .303 Bogaerts Bos 140 554 168 102 .303 Altuve Hou 111 446 135 84 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 43; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; G.Sánchez, New York, 34; Springer, Houston, 34; C.Santana, Cleveland, 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 114; Devers, Boston, 107; Soler, Kansas City, 106; Bogaerts, Boston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 95; Rosario, Minnesota, 94; Cruz, Minnesota, 92.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 18-5; Germán, New York, 17-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-8.

