NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 131 496 166 111 .335 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 139 552 181 96 .328 McNeil NYM 121 461 150 76 .325 B.Reynolds Pit 124 455 148 81 .325 Blackmon Col 127 536 170 103 .317 Arenado Col 144 543 170 96 .313 Newman Pit 115 430 134 54 .312 Bellinger LAD 143 512 156 111 .305 Freeman Atl 147 565 171 111 .303

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 112; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.

