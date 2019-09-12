NATIONAL LEAGUE
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 112; E.Escobar, Arizona, 112; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 107; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; Yelich, Milwaukee, 97.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-5; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-5; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5.
