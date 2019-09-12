AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|110
|444
|148
|72
|.333
|LeMahieu NYY
|132
|547
|178
|101
|.325
|Brantley Hou
|137
|536
|172
|86
|.321
|Alberto Bal
|126
|469
|149
|55
|.318
|Devers Bos
|142
|583
|183
|117
|.314
|Gurriel Hou
|132
|518
|158
|78
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|147
|617
|188
|96
|.305
|Altuve Hou
|112
|450
|137
|85
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|141
|559
|170
|103
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|135
|534
|162
|92
|.303
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 115; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.
