September 12, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 110 444 148 72 .333
LeMahieu NYY 132 547 178 101 .325
Brantley Hou 137 536 172 86 .321
Alberto Bal 126 469 149 55 .318
Devers Bos 142 583 183 117 .314
Gurriel Hou 132 518 158 78 .305
Merrifield KC 147 617 188 96 .305
Altuve Hou 112 450 137 85 .304
Bogaerts Bos 141 559 170 103 .304
Martinez Bos 135 534 162 92 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 115; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.

