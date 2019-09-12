AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 110 444 148 72 .333 LeMahieu NYY 132 547 178 101 .325 Brantley Hou 137 536 172 86 .321 Alberto Bal 126 469 149 55 .318 Devers Bos 142 583 183 117 .314 Gurriel Hou 132 518 158 78 .305 Merrifield KC 147 617 188 96 .305 Altuve Hou 112 450 137 85 .304 Bogaerts Bos 141 559 170 103 .304 Martinez Bos 135 534 162 92 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 115; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; G.Cole, Houston, 16-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.

