NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|132
|500
|166
|111
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|140
|556
|182
|96
|.327
|B.Reynolds Pit
|125
|458
|148
|82
|.323
|McNeil NYM
|122
|465
|150
|76
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|128
|536
|170
|103
|.317
|Arenado Col
|145
|546
|172
|97
|.315
|Newman Pit
|116
|435
|137
|55
|.315
|Bellinger LAD
|144
|516
|158
|112
|.306
|Freeman Atl
|148
|567
|171
|111
|.302
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 47; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 98.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.
