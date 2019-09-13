NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 132 500 166 111 .332 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 140 556 182 96 .327 B.Reynolds Pit 125 458 148 82 .323 McNeil NYM 122 465 150 76 .323 Blackmon Col 128 536 170 103 .317 Arenado Col 145 546 172 97 .315 Newman Pit 116 435 137 55 .315 Bellinger LAD 144 516 158 112 .306 Freeman Atl 148 567 171 111 .302

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 114; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 98.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.

