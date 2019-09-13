AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 111 449 150 73 .334 LeMahieu NYY 133 553 180 101 .325 Brantley Hou 138 536 172 86 .321 Alberto Bal 126 469 149 55 .318 Devers Bos 142 583 183 117 .314 Moncada ChW 118 455 139 73 .305 Altuve Hou 113 455 139 86 .305 Merrifield KC 148 621 189 96 .304 Bogaerts Bos 141 559 170 103 .304 Martinez Bos 135 534 162 92 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 3 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.

