AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|111
|449
|150
|73
|.334
|LeMahieu NYY
|133
|553
|180
|101
|.325
|Brantley Hou
|138
|536
|172
|86
|.321
|Alberto Bal
|126
|469
|149
|55
|.318
|Devers Bos
|142
|583
|183
|117
|.314
|Moncada ChW
|118
|455
|139
|73
|.305
|Altuve Hou
|113
|455
|139
|86
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|148
|621
|189
|96
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|141
|559
|170
|103
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|135
|534
|162
|92
|.303
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 36; G.Torres, New York, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Bregman, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 3 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Martinez, Boston, 96; Rosario, Minnesota, 95; Cruz, Minnesota, 94.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7; Giolito, Chicago, 14-9.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.