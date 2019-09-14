NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 133 504 167 111 .331 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 141 559 182 96 .326 B.Reynolds Pit 126 461 148 82 .321 McNeil NYM 123 469 150 76 .320 Newman Pit 117 440 140 55 .318 Blackmon Col 129 540 171 104 .317 Arenado Col 146 550 173 97 .315 Bellinger LAD 145 520 159 112 .306 Freeman Atl 149 571 171 111 .299

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 47; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 35.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 118; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 98.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.