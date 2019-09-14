AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 112 453 151 73 .333 LeMahieu NYY 134 559 184 102 .329 Brantley Hou 139 541 174 86 .322 Alberto Bal 127 475 150 56 .316 Devers Bos 143 586 183 118 .312 Merrifield KC 149 625 191 96 .306 Moncada ChW 119 459 140 73 .305 Bogaerts Bos 142 562 171 103 .304 Martinez Bos 136 538 163 92 .303 Altuve Hou 114 460 139 86 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 97; Cruz, Minnesota, 96; Martinez, Boston, 96.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7.

