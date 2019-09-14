AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|112
|453
|151
|73
|.333
|LeMahieu NYY
|134
|559
|184
|102
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|139
|541
|174
|86
|.322
|Alberto Bal
|127
|475
|150
|56
|.316
|Devers Bos
|143
|586
|183
|118
|.312
|Merrifield KC
|149
|625
|191
|96
|.306
|Moncada ChW
|119
|459
|140
|73
|.305
|Bogaerts Bos
|142
|562
|171
|103
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|136
|538
|163
|92
|.303
|Altuve Hou
|114
|460
|139
|86
|.302
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 97; Cruz, Minnesota, 96; Martinez, Boston, 96.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.