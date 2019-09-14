Listen Live Sports

September 14, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 112 453 151 73 .333
LeMahieu NYY 134 559 184 102 .329
Brantley Hou 139 541 174 86 .322
Alberto Bal 127 475 150 56 .316
Devers Bos 143 586 183 118 .312
Merrifield KC 149 625 191 96 .306
Moncada ChW 119 459 140 73 .305
Bogaerts Bos 142 562 171 103 .304
Martinez Bos 136 538 163 92 .303
Altuve Hou 114 460 139 86 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 116; Soler, Kansas City, 107; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 98; Rosario, Minnesota, 97; Cruz, Minnesota, 96; Martinez, Boston, 96.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 14-7.

