September 15, 2019 4:08 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 113 458 152 74 .332
LeMahieu NYY 135 564 185 103 .328
Brantley Hou 140 545 175 86 .321
Alberto Bal 128 480 152 58 .317
Devers Bos 144 589 183 118 .311
Moncada ChW 120 464 143 75 .308
Merrifield KC 150 630 193 97 .306
Bogaerts Bos 143 567 172 104 .303
Gurriel Hou 135 532 161 80 .303
Martinez Bos 137 539 163 93 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 117; Soler, Kansas City, 108; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 97; Cruz, Minnesota, 96.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

