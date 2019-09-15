AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 113 458 152 74 .332 LeMahieu NYY 135 564 185 103 .328 Brantley Hou 140 545 175 86 .321 Alberto Bal 128 480 152 58 .317 Devers Bos 144 589 183 118 .311 Moncada ChW 120 464 143 75 .308 Merrifield KC 150 630 193 97 .306 Bogaerts Bos 143 567 172 104 .303 Gurriel Hou 135 532 161 80 .303 Martinez Bos 137 539 163 93 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 117; Soler, Kansas City, 108; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 99; Martinez, Boston, 97; Cruz, Minnesota, 96.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

