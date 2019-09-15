Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
September 15, 2019 4:08 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 134 506 168 112 .332
Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329
K.Marte Ari 142 563 184 96 .327
B.Reynolds Pit 127 466 150 83 .322
McNeil NYM 124 472 150 76 .318
Newman Pit 118 444 141 57 .318
Blackmon Col 130 543 172 106 .317
Arenado Col 146 550 173 97 .315
Bellinger LAD 146 523 159 112 .304
Freeman Atl 150 573 172 111 .300

Home Runs

E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 47; P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 36.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 118; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 100.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.

