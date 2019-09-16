NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 134 506 168 112 .332 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 142 563 184 96 .327 B.Reynolds Pit 127 466 150 83 .322 McNeil NYM 124 472 150 76 .318 Newman Pit 118 444 141 57 .318 Blackmon Col 130 543 172 106 .317 Arenado Col 146 550 173 97 .315 Bellinger LAD 146 523 159 112 .304 Freeman Atl 150 573 173 111 .302

Home Runs

E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 47; P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 36.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 118; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 100.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.

