NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|134
|506
|168
|112
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|142
|563
|184
|96
|.327
|B.Reynolds Pit
|127
|466
|150
|83
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|124
|472
|150
|76
|.318
|Newman Pit
|118
|444
|141
|57
|.318
|Blackmon Col
|130
|543
|172
|106
|.317
|Arenado Col
|146
|550
|173
|97
|.315
|Bellinger LAD
|146
|523
|159
|112
|.304
|Freeman Atl
|150
|573
|173
|111
|.302
Home Runs
E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 47; P.Alonso, New York, 47; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Schwarber, Chicago, 36.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 118; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; Arenado, Colorado, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 113; P.Alonso, New York, 109; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 108; Soto, Washington, 105; Harper, Philadelphia, 102; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 100.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 15-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Lester, Chicago, 13-10; Soroka, Atlanta, 12-4; 3 tied at 12-5.
