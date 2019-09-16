AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|113
|458
|152
|74
|.332
|LeMahieu NYY
|135
|564
|185
|103
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|140
|545
|175
|86
|.321
|Alberto Bal
|129
|484
|153
|58
|.316
|Devers Bos
|144
|589
|183
|118
|.311
|Moncada ChW
|121
|468
|145
|75
|.310
|Merrifield KC
|150
|630
|193
|97
|.306
|Bogaerts Bos
|143
|567
|172
|104
|.303
|Gurriel Hou
|135
|532
|161
|80
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|137
|539
|163
|93
|.302
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 44; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; G.Torres, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 118; Soler, Kansas City, 108; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Bregman, Houston, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 99; Gurriel, Houston, 99; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 18-4; Verlander, Houston, 18-6; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 15-11; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.