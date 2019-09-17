AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|114
|464
|156
|75
|.336
|LeMahieu NYY
|136
|568
|187
|104
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|141
|549
|175
|86
|.319
|Alberto Bal
|130
|488
|153
|58
|.314
|Moncada ChW
|122
|474
|147
|75
|.310
|Devers Bos
|145
|597
|185
|118
|.310
|Merrifield KC
|152
|639
|195
|100
|.305
|Bogaerts Bos
|144
|573
|174
|104
|.304
|Gurriel Hou
|136
|536
|162
|81
|.302
|Altuve Hou
|115
|464
|140
|86
|.302
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; G.Torres, New York, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 109; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 100; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.
