AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 114 464 156 75 .336 LeMahieu NYY 136 568 187 104 .329 Brantley Hou 141 549 175 86 .319 Alberto Bal 130 488 153 58 .314 Moncada ChW 122 474 147 75 .310 Devers Bos 145 597 185 118 .310 Merrifield KC 152 639 195 100 .305 Bogaerts Bos 144 573 174 104 .304 Gurriel Hou 136 536 162 81 .302 Altuve Hou 115 464 140 86 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; G.Torres, New York, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 109; Devers, Boston, 107; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 100; Gurriel, Houston, 100; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

