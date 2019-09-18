NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|137
|518
|171
|113
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|144
|569
|187
|97
|.329
|B.Reynolds Pit
|128
|469
|150
|83
|.320
|McNeil NYM
|127
|484
|154
|79
|.318
|Blackmon Col
|133
|554
|176
|108
|.318
|Newman Pit
|120
|452
|143
|57
|.316
|Arenado Col
|149
|564
|177
|98
|.314
|Bellinger LAD
|148
|531
|162
|115
|.305
|Freeman Atl
|152
|578
|173
|112
|.299
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 49; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; P.Alonso, New York, 113; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 109; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9; Lester, Chicago, 13-10.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.