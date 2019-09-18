NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 137 518 171 113 .330 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 144 569 187 97 .329 B.Reynolds Pit 128 469 150 83 .320 McNeil NYM 127 484 154 79 .318 Blackmon Col 133 554 176 108 .318 Newman Pit 120 452 143 57 .316 Arenado Col 149 564 177 98 .314 Bellinger LAD 148 531 162 115 .305 Freeman Atl 152 578 173 112 .299

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 49; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 117; Freeman, Atlanta, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; P.Alonso, New York, 113; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 109; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9; Lester, Chicago, 13-10.

