Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 115 468 157 76 .335
LeMahieu NYY 137 571 188 105 .329
Brantley Hou 142 551 175 86 .318
Alberto Bal 131 488 153 58 .314
Moncada ChW 123 478 149 76 .312
Devers Bos 146 600 186 119 .310
Gurriel Hou 137 539 164 82 .304
Merrifield KC 153 643 195 100 .303
Bogaerts Bos 145 577 174 104 .302
Martinez Bos 138 541 163 93 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; G.Torres, New York, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6; 2 tied at 14-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year