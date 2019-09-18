AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 115 468 157 76 .335 LeMahieu NYY 137 571 188 105 .329 Brantley Hou 142 551 175 86 .318 Alberto Bal 131 488 153 58 .314 Moncada ChW 123 478 149 76 .312 Devers Bos 146 600 186 119 .310 Gurriel Hou 137 539 164 82 .304 Merrifield KC 153 643 195 100 .303 Bogaerts Bos 145 577 174 104 .302 Martinez Bos 138 541 163 93 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; G.Torres, New York, 38; Cruz, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; Cruz, Minnesota, 97; Martinez, Boston, 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 17-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6; 2 tied at 14-7.

