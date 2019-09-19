NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 137 518 171 113 .330 Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 144 569 187 97 .329 McNeil NYM 127 484 154 79 .318 Blackmon Col 133 554 176 108 .318 B.Reynolds Pit 129 473 150 83 .317 Newman Pit 121 458 145 57 .317 Arenado Col 149 564 177 98 .314 Bellinger LAD 148 531 162 115 .305 Freeman Atl 153 581 174 112 .299

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 49; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 119; Freeman, Atlanta, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; P.Alonso, New York, 113; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 110; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 14-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9.

