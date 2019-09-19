AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 115 468 157 76 .335 LeMahieu NYY 138 575 189 106 .329 Brantley Hou 142 551 175 86 .318 Alberto Bal 132 493 154 59 .312 Moncada ChW 123 478 149 76 .312 Devers Bos 147 605 188 120 .311 Gurriel Hou 137 539 164 82 .304 Merrifield KC 154 647 196 100 .303 Bogaerts Bos 146 581 176 104 .303 Martinez Bos 138 541 163 93 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6; 2 tied at 14-7.

