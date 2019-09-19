AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|115
|468
|157
|76
|.335
|LeMahieu NYY
|138
|575
|189
|106
|.329
|Brantley Hou
|142
|551
|175
|86
|.318
|Alberto Bal
|132
|493
|154
|59
|.312
|Moncada ChW
|123
|478
|149
|76
|.312
|Devers Bos
|147
|605
|188
|120
|.311
|Gurriel Hou
|137
|539
|164
|82
|.304
|Merrifield KC
|154
|647
|196
|100
|.303
|Bogaerts Bos
|146
|581
|176
|104
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|138
|541
|163
|93
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 102; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Fiers, Oakland, 14-4; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6; 2 tied at 14-7.
