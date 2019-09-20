Listen Live Sports

September 20, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329
K.Marte Ari 144 569 187 97 .329
Rendon Was 138 522 171 113 .328
McNeil NYM 128 489 157 82 .321
B.Reynolds Pit 130 477 153 83 .321
Blackmon Col 134 557 177 109 .318
Arenado Col 150 567 179 99 .316
Newman Pit 122 462 145 57 .314
Bellinger LAD 149 535 163 116 .305
Story Col 139 564 168 107 .298

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 120; Rendon, Washington, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 110; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9.

