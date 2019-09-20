NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329 K.Marte Ari 144 569 187 97 .329 Rendon Was 138 522 171 113 .328 McNeil NYM 128 489 157 82 .321 B.Reynolds Pit 130 477 153 83 .321 Blackmon Col 134 557 177 109 .318 Arenado Col 150 567 179 99 .316 Newman Pit 122 462 145 57 .314 Bellinger LAD 149 535 163 116 .305 Story Col 139 564 168 107 .298

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 120; Rendon, Washington, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 110; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9.

