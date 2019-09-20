NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|144
|569
|187
|97
|.329
|Rendon Was
|138
|522
|171
|113
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|128
|489
|157
|82
|.321
|B.Reynolds Pit
|130
|477
|153
|83
|.321
|Blackmon Col
|134
|557
|177
|109
|.318
|Arenado Col
|150
|567
|179
|99
|.316
|Newman Pit
|122
|462
|145
|57
|.314
|Bellinger LAD
|149
|535
|163
|116
|.305
|Story Col
|139
|564
|168
|107
|.298
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 120; Rendon, Washington, 119; Arenado, Colorado, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; E.Escobar, Arizona, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 110; Soto, Washington, 106; Harper, Philadelphia, 104; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 16-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Corbin, Washington, 13-7; Quintana, Chicago, 13-8; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-9.
