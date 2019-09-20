AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|116
|473
|159
|77
|.336
|LeMahieu NYY
|139
|579
|190
|106
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|143
|555
|175
|86
|.315
|Moncada ChW
|124
|481
|151
|78
|.314
|Alberto Bal
|133
|496
|155
|60
|.313
|Devers Bos
|148
|610
|188
|120
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|137
|539
|164
|82
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|147
|586
|178
|104
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|138
|541
|163
|93
|.301
|Altuve Hou
|117
|472
|142
|88
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6.
