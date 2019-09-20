Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

September 20, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 116 473 159 77 .336
LeMahieu NYY 139 579 190 106 .328
Brantley Hou 143 555 175 86 .315
Moncada ChW 124 481 151 78 .314
Alberto Bal 133 496 155 60 .313
Devers Bos 148 610 188 120 .308
Gurriel Hou 137 539 164 82 .304
Bogaerts Bos 147 586 178 104 .304
Martinez Bos 138 541 163 93 .301
Altuve Hou 117 472 142 88 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

Sports News

The Associated Press

