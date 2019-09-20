AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 116 473 159 77 .336 LeMahieu NYY 139 579 190 106 .328 Brantley Hou 143 555 175 86 .315 Moncada ChW 124 481 151 78 .314 Alberto Bal 133 496 155 60 .313 Devers Bos 148 610 188 120 .308 Gurriel Hou 137 539 164 82 .304 Bogaerts Bos 147 586 178 104 .304 Martinez Bos 138 541 163 93 .301 Altuve Hou 117 472 142 88 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; Bregman, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 119; Soler, Kansas City, 110; Devers, Boston, 110; Bogaerts, Boston, 109; Bregman, Houston, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Cruz, Minnesota, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-5; Paxton, New York, 14-6.

