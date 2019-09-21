AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|117
|477
|160
|78
|.335
|LeMahieu NYY
|139
|579
|190
|106
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|143
|555
|175
|86
|.315
|Moncada ChW
|125
|486
|153
|78
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|134
|502
|157
|60
|.313
|Devers Bos
|149
|615
|189
|121
|.307
|Bogaerts Bos
|148
|591
|180
|105
|.305
|Gurriel Hou
|138
|542
|165
|83
|.304
|Cruz Min
|115
|436
|131
|75
|.300
|Altuve Hou
|118
|476
|143
|88
|.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 112; Soler, Kansas City, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 104; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.
