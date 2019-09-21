Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
September 21, 2019 4:18 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 117 477 160 78 .335
LeMahieu NYY 139 579 190 106 .328
Brantley Hou 143 555 175 86 .315
Moncada ChW 125 486 153 78 .315
Alberto Bal 134 502 157 60 .313
Devers Bos 149 615 189 121 .307
Bogaerts Bos 148 591 180 105 .305
Gurriel Hou 138 542 165 83 .304
Cruz Min 115 436 131 75 .300
Altuve Hou 118 476 143 88 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 112; Soler, Kansas City, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 104; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.

