AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 117 477 160 78 .335 LeMahieu NYY 139 579 190 106 .328 Brantley Hou 143 555 175 86 .315 Moncada ChW 125 486 153 78 .315 Alberto Bal 134 502 157 60 .313 Devers Bos 149 615 189 121 .307 Bogaerts Bos 148 591 180 105 .305 Gurriel Hou 138 542 165 83 .304 Cruz Min 115 436 131 75 .300 Altuve Hou 118 476 143 88 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 39; G.Torres, New York, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Springer, Houston, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 112; Soler, Kansas City, 111; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 104; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 101; 2 tied at 97.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-11; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.

