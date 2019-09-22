AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|118
|482
|161
|78
|.334
|LeMahieu NYY
|140
|583
|192
|108
|.329
|Moncada ChW
|126
|490
|155
|79
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|144
|559
|176
|87
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|135
|506
|157
|60
|.310
|Devers Bos
|150
|619
|190
|123
|.307
|Gurriel Hou
|139
|545
|166
|84
|.305
|Bogaerts Bos
|149
|595
|181
|106
|.304
|Cruz Min
|116
|439
|133
|79
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|140
|550
|166
|95
|.302
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Devers, Boston, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; 2 tied at 99.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.
