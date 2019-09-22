AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 118 482 161 78 .334 LeMahieu NYY 140 583 192 108 .329 Moncada ChW 126 490 155 79 .316 Brantley Hou 144 559 176 87 .315 Alberto Bal 135 506 157 60 .310 Devers Bos 150 619 190 123 .307 Gurriel Hou 139 545 166 84 .305 Bogaerts Bos 149 595 181 106 .304 Cruz Min 116 439 133 79 .303 Martinez Bos 140 550 166 95 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Devers, Boston, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; 2 tied at 99.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Miley, Houston, 14-6.

