NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Yelich Mil
|130
|489
|161
|100
|.329
|K.Marte Ari
|144
|569
|187
|97
|.329
|Rendon Was
|141
|533
|173
|114
|.325
|B.Reynolds Pit
|132
|485
|154
|83
|.318
|Blackmon Col
|135
|561
|178
|109
|.317
|McNeil NYM
|131
|503
|159
|82
|.316
|Arenado Col
|151
|571
|180
|99
|.315
|Newman Pit
|124
|467
|145
|57
|.310
|Bellinger LAD
|151
|543
|164
|118
|.302
|Story Col
|141
|570
|169
|107
|.296
Home Runs
P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 122; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Arenado, Colorado, 118; E.Escobar, Arizona, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 114; Soto, Washington, 108; Harper, Philadelphia, 108; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 17-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Corbin, Washington, 14-7; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-9; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 13-5.
