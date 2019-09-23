Listen Live Sports

September 23, 2019 10:40 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Yelich Mil 130 489 161 100 .329
K.Marte Ari 144 569 187 97 .329
Rendon Was 141 533 173 114 .325
B.Reynolds Pit 132 485 154 83 .318
Blackmon Col 135 561 178 109 .317
McNeil NYM 131 503 159 82 .316
Arenado Col 151 571 180 99 .315
Newman Pit 124 467 145 57 .310
Bellinger LAD 151 543 164 118 .302
Story Col 141 570 169 107 .296

Home Runs

P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 122; Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Arenado, Colorado, 118; E.Escobar, Arizona, 118; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 114; Soto, Washington, 108; Harper, Philadelphia, 108; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 17-6; Fried, Atlanta, 17-6; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 16-7; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 15-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 15-7; Corbin, Washington, 14-7; Wainwright, St. Louis, 14-9; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-4; Soroka, Atlanta, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 13-5.

