The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
September 23, 2019 10:40 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 118 482 161 78 .334
LeMahieu NYY 140 583 192 108 .329
Moncada ChW 126 490 155 79 .316
Brantley Hou 144 559 176 87 .315
Alberto Bal 136 513 158 60 .308
Devers Bos 151 624 192 123 .308
Gurriel Hou 139 545 166 84 .305
Bogaerts Bos 150 596 181 106 .304
Cruz Min 116 439 133 79 .303
Merrifield KC 157 663 200 102 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 100.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Lynn, Texas, 15-11.

