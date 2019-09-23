AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 118 482 161 78 .334 LeMahieu NYY 140 583 192 108 .329 Moncada ChW 126 490 155 79 .316 Brantley Hou 144 559 176 87 .315 Alberto Bal 136 513 158 60 .308 Devers Bos 151 624 192 123 .308 Gurriel Hou 139 545 166 84 .305 Bogaerts Bos 150 596 181 106 .304 Cruz Min 116 439 133 79 .303 Merrifield KC 157 663 200 102 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 100.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Lynn, Texas, 15-11.

