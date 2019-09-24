AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|119
|485
|162
|78
|.334
|LeMahieu NYY
|141
|588
|193
|108
|.328
|Moncada ChW
|127
|494
|155
|79
|.314
|Brantley Hou
|145
|563
|176
|87
|.313
|Devers Bos
|152
|628
|194
|125
|.309
|Alberto Bal
|136
|513
|158
|60
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|151
|599
|183
|107
|.306
|Cruz Min
|117
|442
|134
|79
|.303
|Gurriel Hou
|140
|549
|166
|84
|.302
|Martinez Bos
|142
|559
|169
|96
|.302
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 114; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 112; Bregman, Houston, 109; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.
