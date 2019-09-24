Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

September 24, 2019 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Ti.Anderson ChW 119 485 162 78 .334
LeMahieu NYY 141 588 193 108 .328
Moncada ChW 127 494 155 79 .314
Brantley Hou 145 563 176 87 .313
Devers Bos 152 628 194 125 .309
Alberto Bal 136 513 158 60 .308
Bogaerts Bos 151 599 183 107 .306
Cruz Min 117 442 134 79 .303
Gurriel Hou 140 549 166 84 .302
Martinez Bos 142 559 169 96 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 114; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 112; Bregman, Houston, 109; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches