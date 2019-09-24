AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 119 485 162 78 .334 LeMahieu NYY 141 588 193 108 .328 Moncada ChW 127 494 155 79 .314 Brantley Hou 145 563 176 87 .313 Devers Bos 152 628 194 125 .309 Alberto Bal 136 513 158 60 .308 Bogaerts Bos 151 599 183 107 .306 Cruz Min 117 442 134 79 .303 Gurriel Hou 140 549 166 84 .302 Martinez Bos 142 559 169 96 .302

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 114; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 112; Bregman, Houston, 109; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.