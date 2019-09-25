AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|120
|490
|166
|80
|.339
|LeMahieu NYY
|142
|591
|194
|108
|.328
|Moncada ChW
|128
|499
|156
|80
|.313
|Brantley Hou
|145
|563
|176
|87
|.313
|Devers Bos
|153
|633
|196
|127
|.310
|Alberto Bal
|137
|516
|158
|60
|.306
|Bogaerts Bos
|152
|603
|184
|108
|.305
|Cruz Min
|118
|446
|136
|80
|.305
|Martinez Bos
|143
|564
|171
|96
|.303
|Gurriel Hou
|141
|553
|166
|84
|.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 122; Devers, Boston, 115; Bogaerts, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bregman, Houston, 110; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-8.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.