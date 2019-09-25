AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Ti.Anderson ChW 120 490 166 80 .339 LeMahieu NYY 142 591 194 108 .328 Moncada ChW 128 499 156 80 .313 Brantley Hou 145 563 176 87 .313 Devers Bos 153 633 196 127 .310 Alberto Bal 137 516 158 60 .306 Bogaerts Bos 152 603 184 108 .305 Cruz Min 118 446 136 80 .305 Martinez Bos 143 564 171 96 .303 Gurriel Hou 141 553 166 84 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 122; Devers, Boston, 115; Bogaerts, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bregman, Houston, 110; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-8.

