Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 42 10 16 10 Bichette ss 6 0 3 2 Villar ss-2b 6 3 3 1 Biggio 2b 6 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 4 Santander rf 5 2 2 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 6 1 2 0 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1 1-J.Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Hays cf 5 2 3 1 McGuire c 4 1 3 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Hernández cf 6 1 1 3 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 2 3 1 0 d-Trumbo ph 0 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 2-Alberto pr 0 0 0 0 c-Ureña ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Severino c 5 0 0 0 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 D.Stewart dh 4 1 3 2 a-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 b-McKinney ph-lf 0 1 0 0

Toronto 010 001 306 — 11 Baltimore 220 300 111 — 10

E_Drury (5), Santander (2), Martin (9). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 10. 2B_McGuire 2 (6), Santander (20), Ruiz (12), Hays 2 (4), Mancini (34), Villar (32), D.Stewart (5). HR_Hernández (23), Grichuk (30), Villar (23), Santander (19). SB_Villar (36). SF_D.Stewart (1), Mancini (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Buchholz 3 2-3 10 7 7 0 4 Pannone 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gaviglio 1 1 1 0 0 0 B.Stewart, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 Law, S, 5-6 1 2 1 1 2 0

Baltimore Bundy 5 5 1 1 5 8 Tan.Scott 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Armstrong 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Eades, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Fry, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castro, L, 1-3 2-3 3 6 5 2 2 Kline 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Pannone (Wilkerson). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_4:08. A_9,066 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.