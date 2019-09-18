Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|16
|10
|
|Bichette ss
|6
|0
|3
|2
|
|Villar ss-2b
|6
|3
|3
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|
|Santander rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|1-J.Davis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|6
|1
|1
|3
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
|d-Trumbo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|2-Alberto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Ureña ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Stewart dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|a-Alford ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-McKinney ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|010
|001
|306
|—
|11
|Baltimore
|220
|300
|111
|—
|10
E_Drury (5), Santander (2), Martin (9). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 10. 2B_McGuire 2 (6), Santander (20), Ruiz (12), Hays 2 (4), Mancini (34), Villar (32), D.Stewart (5). HR_Hernández (23), Grichuk (30), Villar (23), Santander (19). SB_Villar (36). SF_D.Stewart (1), Mancini (5).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buchholz
|3
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|4
|Pannone
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Luciano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stewart, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Law, S, 5-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|5
|8
|Tan.Scott
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Eades, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro, L, 1-3
|
|2-3
|3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|Kline
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Pannone (Wilkerson). WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:08. A_9,066 (45,971).
