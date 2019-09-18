Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

September 18, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 11 15 11 Totals 42 10 16 10
Bichette ss 6 0 3 2 Villar ss-2b 6 3 3 1
Biggio 2b 6 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3
Grichuk rf 5 1 1 4 Santander rf 5 2 2 2
Guerrero Jr. dh 6 1 2 0 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1
1-J.Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Hays cf 5 2 3 1
McGuire c 4 1 3 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Hernández cf 6 1 1 3 Martin ss 0 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 2 3 1 0 d-Trumbo ph 0 0 0 0
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 2-Alberto pr 0 0 0 0
c-Ureña ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Severino c 5 0 0 0
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 D.Stewart dh 4 1 3 2
a-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
b-McKinney ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Toronto 010 001 306 11
Baltimore 220 300 111 10

E_Drury (5), Santander (2), Martin (9). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 10. 2B_McGuire 2 (6), Santander (20), Ruiz (12), Hays 2 (4), Mancini (34), Villar (32), D.Stewart (5). HR_Hernández (23), Grichuk (30), Villar (23), Santander (19). SB_Villar (36). SF_D.Stewart (1), Mancini (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Buchholz 3 2-3 10 7 7 0 4
Pannone 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio 1 1 1 0 0 0
B.Stewart, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 0 1
Law, S, 5-6 1 2 1 1 2 0
Baltimore
Bundy 5 5 1 1 5 8
Tan.Scott 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Armstrong 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Eades, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Fry, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castro, L, 1-3 2-3 3 6 5 2 2
Kline 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Pannone (Wilkerson). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

Advertisement

T_4:08. A_9,066 (45,971).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year