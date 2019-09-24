Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 59 10 16 10 6 11 Villar ss-2b 8 2 3 2 0 0 .275 Hays cf 8 2 3 5 0 4 .314 Mancini dh 6 0 2 0 2 0 .286 Santander rf 7 1 0 0 0 2 .261 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 2 1 0 .236 a-Núñez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Alberto 2b-3b 7 0 1 0 0 1 .308 C.Davis 1b 6 1 2 1 1 3 .179 Wilkerson lf 6 1 4 0 1 0 .226 Sisco c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .212 1-D.Stewart pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .226 Severino c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 52 11 13 11 6 7 McKinney rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .218 2-Alford pr-rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .238 Biggio 2b-1b 3 2 1 2 3 0 .237 Grichuk dh 6 2 2 3 0 1 .236 Guerrero Jr. 3b 7 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .220 3-Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .159 Valera 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hernández lf 7 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Drury ss 6 1 1 1 1 1 .221 J.Davis cf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .173 Jansen c 6 0 0 0 0 1 .206 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .315

Baltimore 003 040 020 001 000_10 16 1 Toronto 321 000 102 001_11 001_11 13 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Ruiz in the 14th.

1-ran for Sisco in the 8th. 2-ran for McKinney in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 12th.

E_Ruiz (8). LOB_Baltimore 11, Toronto 9. 3B_Wilkerson (2). HR_Hays 2 (4), off Buchholz; Villar (24), off Buchholz; Ruiz (12), off Shafer; C.Davis (12), off Romano; Grichuk (31), off Shepherd; Drury (15), off Shepherd; J.Davis (2), off Shepherd; Biggio (16), off Fry; Alford (1), off Eades. RBIs_Hays 5 (12), Villar 2 (71), Ruiz 2 (44), C.Davis (36), Grichuk 3 (79), Drury (41), J.Davis 2 (6), Tellez (50), Biggio 2 (48), Guerrero Jr. (69), Alford (1). SB_Hays (1), Alford (1). SF_Biggio, J.Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Sisco, Mancini, Wynns); Toronto 3 (Jansen 2, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 6; Toronto 3 for 11.

LIDP_Grichuk. GIDP_Alberto, Severino, Hernández, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, C.Davis; Alberto, C.Davis, Alberto; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis); Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Tellez; Biggio, Tellez).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shepherd 3 6 6 6 1 2 63 7.71 Phillips 2 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.49 Castro, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.66 Fry, BS, 3-8 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 5.30 Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.72 Kline, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 6.02 Armstrong, BS, 4-8 1 3 2 2 0 1 28 5.03 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.20 Hess 2 0 1 0 2 1 55 7.09 Eades, L, 0-1 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 37 3.52

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz 4 6 6 6 3 4 85 7.00 Shafer 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.99 Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 5.90 Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.29 Law 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 27 4.83 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.68 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.94 Romano 2 3 1 1 0 2 29 5.65 Boshers 2 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.34 Adam, W, 3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Shafer 1-1, Tepera 2-0. HBP_Buchholz (Sisco), Shepherd (Grichuk), Armstrong (J.Davis), Tate (J.Davis), Hess (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Segal.

T_5:21. A_13,193 (53,506).

