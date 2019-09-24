Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|59
|10
|16
|10
|6
|11
|
|Villar ss-2b
|8
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Hays cf
|8
|2
|3
|5
|0
|4
|.314
|Mancini dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Santander rf
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|a-Núñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alberto 2b-3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|C.Davis 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|.179
|Wilkerson lf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|1-D.Stewart pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|52
|11
|13
|11
|6
|7
|
|McKinney rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|2-Alford pr-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Biggio 2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.237
|Grichuk dh
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.236
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|3-Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Valera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernández lf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Drury ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|J.Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.173
|Jansen c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Baltimore
|003
|040
|020
|001
|000_10
|16
|1
|Toronto
|321
|000
|102
|001_11
|001_11
|13
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Ruiz in the 14th.
1-ran for Sisco in the 8th. 2-ran for McKinney in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 12th.
E_Ruiz (8). LOB_Baltimore 11, Toronto 9. 3B_Wilkerson (2). HR_Hays 2 (4), off Buchholz; Villar (24), off Buchholz; Ruiz (12), off Shafer; C.Davis (12), off Romano; Grichuk (31), off Shepherd; Drury (15), off Shepherd; J.Davis (2), off Shepherd; Biggio (16), off Fry; Alford (1), off Eades. RBIs_Hays 5 (12), Villar 2 (71), Ruiz 2 (44), C.Davis (36), Grichuk 3 (79), Drury (41), J.Davis 2 (6), Tellez (50), Biggio 2 (48), Guerrero Jr. (69), Alford (1). SB_Hays (1), Alford (1). SF_Biggio, J.Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Sisco, Mancini, Wynns); Toronto 3 (Jansen 2, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 6; Toronto 3 for 11.
LIDP_Grichuk. GIDP_Alberto, Severino, Hernández, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, C.Davis; Alberto, C.Davis, Alberto; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis); Toronto 2 (Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Tellez; Biggio, Tellez).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shepherd
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|63
|7.71
|Phillips
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.49
|Castro, H, 9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.66
|Fry, BS, 3-8
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.30
|Givens
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.72
|Kline, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.02
|Armstrong, BS, 4-8
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|5.03
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.20
|Hess
|2
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|55
|7.09
|Eades, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|37
|3.52
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|85
|7.00
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.99
|Pannone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.90
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.29
|Law
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|4.83
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.68
|Giles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.94
|Romano
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|5.65
|Boshers
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.34
|Adam, W, 3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Shafer 1-1, Tepera 2-0. HBP_Buchholz (Sisco), Shepherd (Grichuk), Armstrong (J.Davis), Tate (J.Davis), Hess (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Segal.
T_5:21. A_13,193 (53,506).
