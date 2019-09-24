Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|59
|10
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|52
|11
|13
|11
|
|Villar ss-2b
|8
|2
|3
|2
|
|McKinney rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hays cf
|8
|2
|3
|5
|
|Alford pr-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Santander rf
|7
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|6
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|7
|1
|2
|1
|
|Núñez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b-3b
|7
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández lf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson lf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|
|Drury ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|D.Stewart pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|003
|040
|020
|001
|000
|—
|10
|Toronto
|321
|000
|102
|001
|001
|—
|11
E_Ruiz (8). DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 11, Toronto 9. 3B_Wilkerson (2). HR_Hays 2 (4), Villar (24), Ruiz (12), C.Davis (12), Grichuk (31), Drury (15), J.Davis (2), Biggio (16), Alford (1). SB_Hays (1), Alford (1). SF_Biggio (2), J.Davis (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shepherd
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Phillips
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry BS,3-8
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Givens
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kline H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Armstrong BS,4-8
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hess
|2
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Eades L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buchholz
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Shafer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pannone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tepera
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boshers
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Adam W,3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Phillips pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Buchholz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Buchholz (Sisco), Shepherd (Grichuk), Armstrong (J.Davis), Tate (J.Davis), Hess (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Segal.
T_5:21. A_13,193 (53,506).
