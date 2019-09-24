Listen Live Sports

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

September 24, 2019 12:44 am
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 59 10 16 10 Totals 52 11 13 11
Villar ss-2b 8 2 3 2 McKinney rf 5 1 2 0
Hays cf 8 2 3 5 Alford pr-rf 3 2 2 1
Mancini dh 6 0 2 0 Biggio 2b-1b 3 2 1 2
Santander rf 7 1 0 0 Grichuk dh 6 2 2 3
Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 7 1 2 1
Núñez ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Fisher pr 0 0 0 0
Alberto 2b-3b 7 0 1 0 Valera 2b 1 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 6 1 2 1 Hernández lf 7 0 1 0
Wilkerson lf 6 1 4 0 Drury ss 6 1 1 1
Sisco c 2 1 0 0 J.Davis cf 4 2 1 2
D.Stewart pr 0 1 0 0 Jansen c 6 0 0 0
Severino c 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 003 040 020 001 000 10
Toronto 321 000 102 001 001 11

E_Ruiz (8). DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 11, Toronto 9. 3B_Wilkerson (2). HR_Hays 2 (4), Villar (24), Ruiz (12), C.Davis (12), Grichuk (31), Drury (15), J.Davis (2), Biggio (16), Alford (1). SB_Hays (1), Alford (1). SF_Biggio (2), J.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Shepherd 3 6 6 6 1 2
Phillips 2 0 0 0 1 1
Castro H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fry BS,3-8 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kline H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Armstrong BS,4-8 1 3 2 2 0 1
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hess 2 0 1 0 2 1
Eades L,0-1 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Toronto
Buchholz 4 6 6 6 3 4
Shafer 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 0
Law 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 2 3 1 1 0 2
Boshers 2 2 0 0 1 2
Adam W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Phillips pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Buchholz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Buchholz (Sisco), Shepherd (Grichuk), Armstrong (J.Davis), Tate (J.Davis), Hess (Tellez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Segal.

T_5:21. A_13,193 (53,506).

