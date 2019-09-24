Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 59 10 16 10 Totals 52 11 13 11 Villar ss-2b 8 2 3 2 McKinney rf 5 1 2 0 Hays cf 8 2 3 5 Alford pr-rf 3 2 2 1 Mancini dh 6 0 2 0 Biggio 2b-1b 3 2 1 2 Santander rf 7 1 0 0 Grichuk dh 6 2 2 3 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 2 Guerrero Jr. 3b 7 1 2 1 Núñez ph 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 0 1 1 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 Alberto 2b-3b 7 0 1 0 Valera 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 6 1 2 1 Hernández lf 7 0 1 0 Wilkerson lf 6 1 4 0 Drury ss 6 1 1 1 Sisco c 2 1 0 0 J.Davis cf 4 2 1 2 D.Stewart pr 0 1 0 0 Jansen c 6 0 0 0 Severino c 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 003 040 020 001 000 — 10 Toronto 321 000 102 001 001 — 11

E_Ruiz (8). DP_Baltimore 3, Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 11, Toronto 9. 3B_Wilkerson (2). HR_Hays 2 (4), Villar (24), Ruiz (12), C.Davis (12), Grichuk (31), Drury (15), J.Davis (2), Biggio (16), Alford (1). SB_Hays (1), Alford (1). SF_Biggio (2), J.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Shepherd 3 6 6 6 1 2 Phillips 2 0 0 0 1 1 Castro H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fry BS,3-8 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Givens 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kline H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0 Armstrong BS,4-8 1 3 2 2 0 1 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hess 2 0 1 0 2 1 Eades L,0-1 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

Toronto Buchholz 4 6 6 6 3 4 Shafer 1 1 1 1 0 1 Pannone 1 0 0 0 1 0 Gaviglio 1 0 0 0 0 0 Law 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Giles 1 1 0 0 0 0 Romano 2 3 1 1 0 2 Boshers 2 2 0 0 1 2 Adam W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Phillips pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Buchholz pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Buchholz (Sisco), Shepherd (Grichuk), Armstrong (J.Davis), Tate (J.Davis), Hess (Tellez).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Segal.

T_5:21. A_13,193 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.