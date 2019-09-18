Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|15
|11
|9
|13
|
|Bichette ss
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.316
|Biggio 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.234
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|1-J.Davis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.325
|Hernández cf
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.221
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|c-Ureña ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|a-Alford ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-McKinney ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|16
|10
|2
|8
|
|Villar ss-2b
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.281
|Santander rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Hays cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|d-Trumbo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|2-Alberto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Severino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|D.Stewart dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Wilkerson 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Toronto
|010
|001
|306_11
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|220
|300
|111_10
|16
|2
a-pinch hit for Fisher in the 6th. b-walked for Alford in the 7th. c-singled for Drury in the 9th. d-walked for Martin in the 9th.
1-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th. 2-ran for Trumbo in the 9th.
E_Drury (5), Santander (2), Martin (9). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 10. 2B_McGuire 2 (6), Santander (20), Ruiz (12), Hays 2 (4), Mancini (34), Villar (32), D.Stewart (5). HR_Hernández (23), off Armstrong; Grichuk (30), off Castro; Villar (23), off Buchholz; Santander (19), off Buchholz. RBIs_Bichette 2 (21), Hernández 3 (58), Biggio (43), Grichuk 4 (76), McGuire (10), Ruiz (42), Hays (3), Mancini 3 (91), Villar (69), Santander 2 (55), D.Stewart 2 (9). SB_Villar (36). SF_D.Stewart, Mancini.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 9 (Hernández 3, Grichuk 2, Biggio); Baltimore 7 (Smith Jr., Santander, Severino, Villar, Mancini). RISP_Toronto 6 for 17; Baltimore 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Severino. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Wilkerson, Mancini).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz
|3
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|4
|85
|6.48
|Pannone
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|6.07
|Luciano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.07
|Gaviglio
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.37
|B.Stewart, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.85
|Law, S, 5-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|4.66
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|5
|8
|105
|4.89
|Tan.Scott
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|4.70
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|4.97
|Eades, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.60
|Fry, H, 10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.27
|Givens, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.40
|Castro, L, 1-3
|
|2-3
|3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|32
|4.73
|Kline
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.45
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Fry 2-0, Kline 1-1. HBP_Pannone (Wilkerson). WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:08. A_9,066 (45,971).
