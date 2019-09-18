Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 11 15 11 9 13 Bichette ss 6 0 3 2 0 2 .316 Biggio 2b 6 1 2 1 0 2 .232 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 4 1 1 .234 Guerrero Jr. dh 6 1 2 0 0 1 .272 1-J.Davis pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .151 McGuire c 4 1 3 1 2 0 .325 Hernández cf 6 1 1 3 0 3 .219 Tellez 1b 2 3 1 0 3 0 .221 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 c-Ureña ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .156 a-Alford ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 b-McKinney ph-lf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .211

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 10 16 10 2 8 Villar ss-2b 6 3 3 1 0 1 .279 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .281 Santander rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .273 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .239 Hays cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .333 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 d-Trumbo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 2-Alberto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Severino c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254 D.Stewart dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .243 Wilkerson 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .215

Toronto 010 001 306_11 15 1 Baltimore 220 300 111_10 16 2

a-pinch hit for Fisher in the 6th. b-walked for Alford in the 7th. c-singled for Drury in the 9th. d-walked for Martin in the 9th.

1-ran for Guerrero Jr. in the 9th. 2-ran for Trumbo in the 9th.

E_Drury (5), Santander (2), Martin (9). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 10. 2B_McGuire 2 (6), Santander (20), Ruiz (12), Hays 2 (4), Mancini (34), Villar (32), D.Stewart (5). HR_Hernández (23), off Armstrong; Grichuk (30), off Castro; Villar (23), off Buchholz; Santander (19), off Buchholz. RBIs_Bichette 2 (21), Hernández 3 (58), Biggio (43), Grichuk 4 (76), McGuire (10), Ruiz (42), Hays (3), Mancini 3 (91), Villar (69), Santander 2 (55), D.Stewart 2 (9). SB_Villar (36). SF_D.Stewart, Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 9 (Hernández 3, Grichuk 2, Biggio); Baltimore 7 (Smith Jr., Santander, Severino, Villar, Mancini). RISP_Toronto 6 for 17; Baltimore 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Biggio, Severino. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Wilkerson, Mancini).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz 3 2-3 10 7 7 0 4 85 6.48 Pannone 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 6.07 Luciano 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 6.07 Gaviglio 1 1 1 0 0 0 21 4.37 B.Stewart, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 5.85 Law, S, 5-6 1 2 1 1 2 0 31 4.66

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 5 5 1 1 5 8 105 4.89 Tan.Scott 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 18 4.70 Armstrong 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.97 Eades, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 3.60 Fry, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.27 Givens, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.40 Castro, L, 1-3 2-3 3 6 5 2 2 32 4.73 Kline 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 6.45

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Fry 2-0, Kline 1-1. HBP_Pannone (Wilkerson). WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:08. A_9,066 (45,971).

