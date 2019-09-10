Listen Live Sports

Toronto 4, Boston 3

September 10, 2019 10:54 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
Betts rf 3 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 2 1 1
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 1 2 1
Owings ss 3 0 1 0 Davis cf 3 0 1 0
Holt ph 1 0 1 0 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0
G.Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 T.Hrnández ph-lf 1 0 0 0
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Boston 100 020 000 3
Toronto 001 120 00x 4

LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Devers (50), Martinez (32), Grichuk (25). HR_Betts (28), Biggio (13), McGuire (5), Tellez (18). SB_Bichette (4), Benintendi (10), G.Hernández (1). S_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6
Taylor L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Johnson 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Cashner 1 1 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Zeuch 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 1
Boshers 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Shafer W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Law H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza H,18 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Giles S,19-20 1 1 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:37. A_17,819 (53,506).

