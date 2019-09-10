Listen Live Sports

Toronto 4, Boston 3

September 10, 2019 10:54 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 4 6
Betts rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .290
Devers 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .314
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .274
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .223
Owings ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100
b-Holt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .315
1-G.Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 9 4 5 10
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .307
Biggio 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .208
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .223
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Smoak dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
McGuire c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .323
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .172
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167
a-T.Hernández ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Boston 100 020 000_3 8 0
Toronto 001 120 00x_4 9 0

a-walked for Fisher in the 6th. b-singled for Owings in the 9th.

1-ran for Holt in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Devers (50), Martinez (32), Grichuk (25). HR_Betts (28), off Zeuch; Biggio (13), off Eovaldi; McGuire (5), off Eovaldi; Tellez (18), off Taylor. RBIs_Betts (78), Martinez (95), Benintendi (67), Biggio (36), McGuire (8), Tellez 2 (47). SB_Bichette (4), Benintendi (10), G.Hernández (1). S_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers 2, Vázquez); Toronto 5 (Tellez, Fisher, Guerrero Jr., Davis). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moreland, Guerrero Jr..

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 4 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 93 5.81
Taylor, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 3.07
Johnson 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 6.35
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.47
Cashner 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 6.14
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.15
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zeuch 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 1 81 5.40
Boshers 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 5.93
Shafer, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.97
Law, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 4.80
Mayza, H, 18 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.91
Romano, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.82
Giles, S, 19-20 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.96

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-1, Brasier 2-0, Boshers 1-1, Shafer 1-0. PB_Vázquez (9).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:37. A_17,819 (53,506).

