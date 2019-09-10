Toronto 4, Boston 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|4
|6
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.290
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|b-Holt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|1-G.Hernández pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|a-T.Hernández ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Boston
|100
|020
|000_3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|001
|120
|00x_4
|9
|0
a-walked for Fisher in the 6th. b-singled for Owings in the 9th.
1-ran for Holt in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Devers (50), Martinez (32), Grichuk (25). HR_Betts (28), off Zeuch; Biggio (13), off Eovaldi; McGuire (5), off Eovaldi; Tellez (18), off Taylor. RBIs_Betts (78), Martinez (95), Benintendi (67), Biggio (36), McGuire (8), Tellez 2 (47). SB_Bichette (4), Benintendi (10), G.Hernández (1). S_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Devers 2, Vázquez); Toronto 5 (Tellez, Fisher, Guerrero Jr., Davis). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Moreland, Guerrero Jr..
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|93
|5.81
|Taylor, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|3.07
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.35
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.47
|Cashner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.14
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.15
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|81
|5.40
|Boshers
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.93
|Shafer, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.97
|Law, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.80
|Mayza, H, 18
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.91
|Romano, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.82
|Giles, S, 19-20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.96
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-1, Brasier 2-0, Boshers 1-1, Shafer 1-0. PB_Vázquez (9).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:37. A_17,819 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.