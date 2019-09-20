Listen Live Sports

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

September 20, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alford lf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 1 0
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 2 1
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 0
Hernández cf-lf 3 1 2 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 Ford ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen c 4 1 1 1 Romine c 3 0 0 0
Ureña ss 3 0 0 0 Wade lf 2 1 1 2
Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Toronto 000 110 200 4
New York 000 120 000 3

DP_Toronto 1, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Biggio (16), Hernández (17), LeMahieu (31), Judge (17). 3B_Hernández (2). HR_Jansen (13), Smoak (22), Judge (25), Wade (2).

Toronto
Waguespack 5 4 3 3 1 6
Adam W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boshers H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gaviglio H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Law H,7 1 2 0 0 1 1
Giles S,21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Happ 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4
Ottavino H,29 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Kahnle L,3-2 BS,0-5 1 1 2 2 1 3
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lyons 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Heller 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:08. A_45,270 (47,309).

