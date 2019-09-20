Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

September 20, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alford lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Hernández cf-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .222
Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .206
Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .210
Ureña ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Judge dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .272
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .322
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .270
Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
c-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Wade lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .253
b-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Toronto 000 110 200_4 7 0
New York 000 120 000_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Alford in the 8th. b-singled for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Biggio (16), Hernández (17), LeMahieu (31), Judge (17). 3B_Hernández (2). HR_Jansen (13), off Happ; Smoak (22), off Kahnle; Judge (25), off Waguespack; Wade (2), off Waguespack. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (68), Jansen (43), Smoak 2 (58), Judge (53), Wade 2 (11). CS_Maybin (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen); New York 2 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio, Jansen); New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Waguespack 5 4 3 3 1 6 88 4.75
Adam, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.71
Boshers, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.17
Gaviglio, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.34
Law, H, 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 4.58
Giles, S, 21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4 82 5.01
Ottavino, H, 29 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 6 1.82
Kahnle, L, 3-2, BS, 0-5 1 1 2 2 1 3 28 3.51
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.63
Lyons 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.00
Heller 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 19 2.08

IBB_off Heller (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:08. A_45,270 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Defense meets with French Minister of Armed Forces

Today in History

1911: First US airmail flight takes off