Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alford lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Hernández cf-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .222 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .206 Jansen c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .210 Ureña ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .328 Judge dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .272 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .322 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .270 Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 c-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Wade lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .253 b-Maybin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288

Toronto 000 110 200_4 7 0 New York 000 120 000_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Alford in the 8th. b-singled for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Biggio (16), Hernández (17), LeMahieu (31), Judge (17). 3B_Hernández (2). HR_Jansen (13), off Happ; Smoak (22), off Kahnle; Judge (25), off Waguespack; Wade (2), off Waguespack. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (68), Jansen (43), Smoak 2 (58), Judge (53), Wade 2 (11). CS_Maybin (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen); New York 2 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.

GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio, Jansen); New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waguespack 5 4 3 3 1 6 88 4.75 Adam, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.71 Boshers, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.17 Gaviglio, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.34 Law, H, 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 4.58 Giles, S, 21-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ 5 1-3 4 2 2 0 4 82 5.01 Ottavino, H, 29 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 6 1.82 Kahnle, L, 3-2, BS, 0-5 1 1 2 2 1 3 28 3.51 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.63 Lyons 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.00 Heller 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 19 2.08

IBB_off Heller (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:08. A_45,270 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.