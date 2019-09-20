Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Hernández cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.206
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.210
|Ureña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|c-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Wade lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|b-Maybin ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Toronto
|000
|110
|200_4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|120
|000_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Alford in the 8th. b-singled for Wade in the 8th. c-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 4, New York 4. 2B_Biggio (16), Hernández (17), LeMahieu (31), Judge (17). 3B_Hernández (2). HR_Jansen (13), off Happ; Smoak (22), off Kahnle; Judge (25), off Waguespack; Wade (2), off Waguespack. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (68), Jansen (43), Smoak 2 (58), Judge (53), Wade 2 (11). CS_Maybin (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Smoak, Jansen); New York 2 (Judge, Urshela). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 0 for 2.
GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Toronto 1 (Jansen, Biggio, Jansen); New York 1 (Gregorius, LeMahieu, Voit).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waguespack
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|88
|4.75
|Adam, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.71
|Boshers, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.17
|Gaviglio, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.34
|Law, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.58
|Giles, S, 21-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.98
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|82
|5.01
|Ottavino, H, 29
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1.82
|Kahnle, L, 3-2, BS, 0-5
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|28
|3.51
|Gearrin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.63
|Lyons
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.00
|Heller
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.08
IBB_off Heller (Smoak).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:08. A_45,270 (47,309).
