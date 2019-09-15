Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|4
|10
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.249
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|1-Maybin pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Romine c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wade lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|3
|14
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.235
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Hernández cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McKinney lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.213
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Ureña 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|New York
|102
|000
|100_4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|021
|030
|00x_6
|8
|1
1-ran for Ford in the 8th.
E_Ureña (1). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu (30), Romine (12), Bichette (18), Drury (20), Ureña (5). HR_Judge (23), off Font; Grichuk (28), off Montgomery; Grichuk (28), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Judge (50), LeMahieu (93), Gregorius (56), McKinney (24), Ureña (3), Grichuk 4 (71). SB_LeMahieu (5). S_Ureña.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Voit, Torres); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Bichette, Drury, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Voit.
DP_Toronto 1 (Ureña, Biggio, Drury).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.50
|Montgomery
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|41
|13.50
|Betances
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Cortes Jr., L, 5-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|38
|5.54
|Heller
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.00
|Lyons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.18
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.81
|Zeuch, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|89
|4.61
|Law, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.66
|Gaviglio, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.42
|Giles, S, 20-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1. HBP_Law (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:47. A_22,562 (53,506).
