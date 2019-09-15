Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

September 15, 2019 4:08 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 3 4 10
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .328
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .272
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .249
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .249
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233
1-Maybin pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Wade lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 3 14
Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .315
Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Grichuk rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .235
Tellez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Hernández cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .219
McGuire c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Drury 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
McKinney lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .213
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Ureña 3b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .264
New York 102 000 100_4 6 0
Toronto 021 030 00x_6 8 1

1-ran for Ford in the 8th.

E_Ureña (1). LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu (30), Romine (12), Bichette (18), Drury (20), Ureña (5). HR_Judge (23), off Font; Grichuk (28), off Montgomery; Grichuk (28), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_Judge (50), LeMahieu (93), Gregorius (56), McKinney (24), Ureña (3), Grichuk 4 (71). SB_LeMahieu (5). S_Ureña.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Voit, Torres); Toronto 4 (Tellez, Bichette, Drury, Biggio). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Voit.

DP_Toronto 1 (Ureña, Biggio, Drury).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.50
Montgomery 2 4 3 3 0 2 41 13.50
Betances 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Cortes Jr., L, 5-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 3 38 5.54
Heller 2 0 0 0 1 3 25 3.00
Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.18
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.81
Zeuch, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 2 3 5 89 4.61
Law, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.66
Gaviglio, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.42
Giles, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-1. HBP_Law (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:47. A_22,562 (53,506).

