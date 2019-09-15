Listen Live Sports

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

September 15, 2019 4:08 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 31 6 8 6
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 1 1 1 Bichette ss 4 1 2 0
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 4
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Hernández cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 0
Ford 1b 3 0 0 0 Drury 1b 4 1 1 0
1-Maybin pr-lf 0 0 0 0 McKinney lf 3 1 1 1
Romine c 4 1 1 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Wade lf 3 1 1 0 Ureña 3b 2 0 1 1
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
New York 102 000 100 4
Toronto 021 030 00x 6

E_Ureña (1). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 5. 2B_LeMahieu (30), Romine (12), Bichette (18), Drury (20), Ureña (5). HR_Judge (23), Grichuk 2 (28). SB_LeMahieu (5). S_Ureña (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Green 1 1 0 0 0 2
Montgomery 2 4 3 3 0 2
Betances 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Cortes Jr., L, 5-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 2 3
Heller 2 0 0 0 1 3
Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Font 1 1 1 1 0 1
Zeuch, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 3 2 3 5
Law, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Giles, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Law (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:47. A_22,562 (53,506).

