Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

September 13, 2019 11:23 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 5 9 5 Totals 44 6 13 4
LeMahieu 1b 6 0 2 0 Bichette dh 5 2 3 1
Torres 2b 5 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 5 0 2 1
Voit dh 4 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 0 0
Wade pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0
Judge ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 6 0 1 2 Smoak ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1
Maybin rf 5 0 0 0 McGuire c 5 1 1 1
Gardner cf 5 1 1 0 Hernández cf-lf 5 0 2 0
Frazier lf 5 1 1 1 McKinney lf-1b 5 0 1 0
Romine c 5 1 2 1 Ureña ss 5 1 2 0
New York 000 050 000 000 5
Toronto 010 210 100 001 6

E_LeMahieu (8), Torres (17), Grichuk (2). DP_New York 2, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gardner (24), Frazier (12), McGuire (4), Bichette (17). HR_Grichuk (26), Bichette (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka 5 8 4 4 0 6
Kahnle H,27 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ottavino BS,2-9 1 1 1 1 2 1
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1
Lyons L,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Kay 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2
Adam 0 1 0 0 0 0
Boshers 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gaviglio 2 1 0 0 1 2
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mayza 0 0 0 0 1 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0
Font W,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3

Lyons pitched to 1 batter in the 12th, Adam pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

WP_Tanaka, Ottavino, Adam.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_4:08. A_23,915 (53,506).

