Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|5
|9
|5
|5
|8
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|1-Wade pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Judge ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Urshela 3b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.249
|Maybin rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gardner cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Frazier lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Romine c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|6
|13
|4
|2
|10
|
|Bichette dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Biggio 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|a-Smoak ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|McGuire c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Hernández cf-lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|McKinney lf-1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Ureña ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|New York
|000
|050
|000
|000_5
|9
|2
|Toronto
|010
|210
|100
|001_6
|13
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-intentionally walked for Davis in the 7th. b-struck out for Wade in the 12th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E_LeMahieu (8), Torres (17), Grichuk (2). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gardner (24), Frazier (12), McGuire (4), Bichette (17). HR_Grichuk (26), off Tanaka; Bichette (11), off Lyons. RBIs_Frazier (35), Romine (34), Voit (59), Urshela 2 (72), Grichuk (67), McGuire (9), Biggio (38), Bichette (18). CS_Maybin (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Voit, Gardner); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Ureña, Grichuk 2). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Tellez. LIDP_McKinney. GIDP_Urshela, Guerrero Jr..
DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu; Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|6
|88
|4.60
|Kahnle, H, 27
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.30
|Ottavino, BS, 2-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|1.85
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.01
|Cessa
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.71
|Lyons, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kay
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|96
|6.30
|Adam
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.02
|Boshers
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.28
|Gaviglio
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.47
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.72
|Giles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.91
|Mayza
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.91
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.17
|Font, W, 2-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|2.61
Adam pitched to 1 batters in the 5th, Mayza pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-2, Boshers 1-0, Tepera 1-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Smoak). WP_Tanaka, Ottavino, Adam.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_4:08. A_23,915 (53,506).
