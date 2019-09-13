Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 5 9 5 5 8 LeMahieu 1b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .325 Torres 2b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Voit dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .279 1-Wade pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Judge ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Urshela 3b 6 0 1 2 0 0 .326 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 3 0 .249 Maybin rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Gardner cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Frazier lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .265 Romine c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .287

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 6 13 4 2 10 Bichette dh 5 2 3 1 1 0 .313 Biggio 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .223 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 a-Smoak ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .232 McGuire c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .306 Hernández cf-lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .221 McKinney lf-1b-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Ureña ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .245

New York 000 050 000 000_5 9 2 Toronto 010 210 100 001_6 13 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-intentionally walked for Davis in the 7th. b-struck out for Wade in the 12th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (8), Torres (17), Grichuk (2). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gardner (24), Frazier (12), McGuire (4), Bichette (17). HR_Grichuk (26), off Tanaka; Bichette (11), off Lyons. RBIs_Frazier (35), Romine (34), Voit (59), Urshela 2 (72), Grichuk (67), McGuire (9), Biggio (38), Bichette (18). CS_Maybin (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Voit, Gardner); Toronto 4 (Biggio, Ureña, Grichuk 2). RISP_New York 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Tellez. LIDP_McKinney. GIDP_Urshela, Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 2 (LeMahieu; Gregorius, Torres, LeMahieu); Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Tellez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka 5 8 4 4 0 6 88 4.60 Kahnle, H, 27 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.30 Ottavino, BS, 2-9 1 1 1 1 2 1 23 1.85 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.01 Cessa 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 3.71 Lyons, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.86

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kay 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2 96 6.30 Adam 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.02 Boshers 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 5.28 Gaviglio 2 1 0 0 1 2 28 4.47 Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.72 Giles 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.91 Mayza 0 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.91 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.17 Font, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 26 2.61

Adam pitched to 1 batters in the 5th, Mayza pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-2, Boshers 1-0, Tepera 1-0. IBB_off Ottavino (Smoak). WP_Tanaka, Ottavino, Adam.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_4:08. A_23,915 (53,506).

