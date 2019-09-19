Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ureña ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Fisher rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|200
|600
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|110
|—
|4
DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), Gurriel Jr. (20), Hays (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kay W,1-0
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Shafer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa L,1-9
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Tan.Scott
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Tate
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hess
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).
