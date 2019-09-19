Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

September 19, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 5 0 0 0
Ureña ss 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0
Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 Mancini rf 4 0 4 2
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 2 2 Santander lf 5 0 0 1
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 2 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0
Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Hays cf 2 1 1 1
McGuire c 3 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 Wynns c 4 2 2 0
Fisher rf 3 1 1 1
J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0
Toronto 000 200 600 8
Baltimore 001 010 110 4

DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), Gurriel Jr. (20), Hays (1).

Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 1 2
Kay W,1-0 4 4 2 2 1 3
Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0
Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Ynoa L,1-9 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 1
Tan.Scott 0 0 2 2 2 0
Tate 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 3
Hess 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year