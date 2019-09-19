Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 Villar ss 5 0 0 0 Ureña ss 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 Mancini rf 4 0 4 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 2 2 Santander lf 5 0 0 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 2 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Hays cf 2 1 1 1 McGuire c 3 1 1 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 Wynns c 4 2 2 0 Fisher rf 3 1 1 1 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 200 600 — 8 Baltimore 001 010 110 — 4

DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), Gurriel Jr. (20), Hays (1).

Toronto Font 2 1 0 0 1 2 Kay W,1-0 4 4 2 2 1 3 Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0 Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Ynoa L,1-9 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 1 Tan.Scott 0 0 2 2 2 0 Tate 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 3 Hess 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).

