Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Ureña ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Biggio 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Smoak dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Fisher rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.163
|J.Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Santander lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hays cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.345
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Wynns c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Toronto
|000
|200
|600_8
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|110_4
|8
|0
LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), off Ynoa; Gurriel Jr. (20), off Ynoa; Hays (1), off Romano. RBIs_Biggio 3 (46), Gurriel Jr. 2 (50), Fisher (11), Guerrero Jr. 2 (67), Mancini 2 (93), Santander (56), Hays (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Smoak, Fisher); Baltimore 2 (Núñez, Santander). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Villar 2. GIDP_Grichuk, Fisher.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Núñez; Alberto, Núñez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.65
|Kay, W, 1-0
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|70
|5.79
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|6.11
|Romano
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|5.56
|Shafer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 1-9
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|77
|5.65
|Tan.Scott
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|9
|5.48
|Tate
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|7.41
|Phillips
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|7.03
|Hess
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.27
Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Tan.Scott 1-0, Tate 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).
