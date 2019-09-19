Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

September 19, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Ureña ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .235
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .284
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .274
Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
McGuire c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .325
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222
Fisher rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .163
J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .312
Mancini rf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .286
Santander lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .269
Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Hays cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .345
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Wynns c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .240
Toronto 000 200 600_8 10 0
Baltimore 001 010 110_4 8 0

LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), off Ynoa; Gurriel Jr. (20), off Ynoa; Hays (1), off Romano. RBIs_Biggio 3 (46), Gurriel Jr. 2 (50), Fisher (11), Guerrero Jr. 2 (67), Mancini 2 (93), Santander (56), Hays (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Smoak, Fisher); Baltimore 2 (Núñez, Santander). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Villar 2. GIDP_Grichuk, Fisher.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Núñez; Alberto, Núñez).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.65
Kay, W, 1-0 4 4 2 2 1 3 70 5.79
Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 6.11
Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 5.56
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 1-9 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 1 77 5.65
Tan.Scott 0 0 2 2 2 0 9 5.48
Tate 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 26 7.41
Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 7.03
Hess 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.27

Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Tan.Scott 1-0, Tate 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year