Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Ureña ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Biggio 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .235 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .284 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .274 Smoak dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Grichuk cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 McGuire c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .325 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Fisher rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .163 J.Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Alberto 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .312 Mancini rf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .286 Santander lf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .269 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Hays cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .345 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Wynns c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .240

Toronto 000 200 600_8 10 0 Baltimore 001 010 110_4 8 0

LOB_Toronto 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_Grichuk (28), Guerrero Jr. (25), Tellez (16), Mancini 2 (36). HR_Biggio (15), off Ynoa; Gurriel Jr. (20), off Ynoa; Hays (1), off Romano. RBIs_Biggio 3 (46), Gurriel Jr. 2 (50), Fisher (11), Guerrero Jr. 2 (67), Mancini 2 (93), Santander (56), Hays (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Smoak, Fisher); Baltimore 2 (Núñez, Santander). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Villar 2. GIDP_Grichuk, Fisher.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Alberto, Núñez; Alberto, Núñez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.65 Kay, W, 1-0 4 4 2 2 1 3 70 5.79 Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 6.11 Romano 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 5.56 Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.86

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa, L, 1-9 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 1 77 5.65 Tan.Scott 0 0 2 2 2 0 9 5.48 Tate 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 26 7.41 Phillips 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 7.03 Hess 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.27

Tan.Scott pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Tan.Scott 1-0, Tate 3-3. HBP_Ynoa (Bichette), Shafer (Mancini). WP_Kay, Tepera.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, John Libka; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:53. A_10,148 (45,971).

