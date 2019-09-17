Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|3
|12
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Biggio 2b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.230
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|2-Alford pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Hernández cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-J.Davis ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.280
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|D.Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Hays cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|1-Wilkerson pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Toronto
|012
|000
|014_8
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|010
|101_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.
1-ran for Sisco in the 7th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.
E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), off Shepherd; Biggio (14), off Shepherd; Smoak (21), off Givens; Mancini (34), off Tepera; Villar (22), off Giles. RBIs_Grichuk (72), Biggio 4 (42), Gurriel Jr. (48), Smoak (56), Mancini 4 (88), Villar (68). SB_Biggio 2 (13). CS_Jansen (1). SF_Gurriel Jr., Mancini. S_Smith Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk 2); Baltimore 4 (D.Stewart, C.Davis, Ruiz, Alberto). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 7.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|5.94
|Thornton
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.93
|Shafer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|3.96
|Boshers
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5.28
|B.Stewart
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.68
|Law, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.58
|Giles
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.02
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shepherd
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|68
|4.91
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.63
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.14
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.30
|Armstrong, BS, 4-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.47
|Givens, L, 2-6
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|28
|4.47
|Phillips
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.33
Boshers pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, B.Stewart 2-0, Castro 1-0, Phillips 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.