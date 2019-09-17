Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

September 17, 2019 10:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 12 7 3 12
Bichette ss 3 2 0 0 2 1 .310
Biggio 2b 5 3 4 4 0 1 .230
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282
2-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .271
Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .208
Hernández cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
a-J.Davis ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .151
Jansen c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 4 6
Villar ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .277
Smith Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .237
Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Mancini dh 4 1 2 4 0 1 .280
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240
Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314
D.Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Williams cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Hays cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170
Sisco c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .219
1-Wilkerson pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .217
Toronto 012 000 014_8 12 1
Baltimore 200 010 101_5 8 1

a-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.

1-ran for Sisco in the 7th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), off Shepherd; Biggio (14), off Shepherd; Smoak (21), off Givens; Mancini (34), off Tepera; Villar (22), off Giles. RBIs_Grichuk (72), Biggio 4 (42), Gurriel Jr. (48), Smoak (56), Mancini 4 (88), Villar (68). SB_Biggio 2 (13). CS_Jansen (1). SF_Gurriel Jr., Mancini. S_Smith Jr..

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk 2); Baltimore 4 (D.Stewart, C.Davis, Ruiz, Alberto). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tepera 1 2 2 2 1 0 22 5.94
Thornton 5 3 1 1 1 4 83 4.93
Shafer 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 3.96
Boshers 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.28
B.Stewart 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.68
Law, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.58
Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.02
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shepherd 4 4 3 3 1 4 68 4.91
Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 5.63
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.14
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.30
Armstrong, BS, 4-7 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 4.47
Givens, L, 2-6 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 28 4.47
Phillips 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.33

Boshers pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, B.Stewart 2-0, Castro 1-0, Phillips 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Modern Day Marine
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
9|17 5th Annual Government Employee...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year