Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 12 7 3 12 Bichette ss 3 2 0 0 2 1 .310 Biggio 2b 5 3 4 4 0 1 .230 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .282 2-Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .271 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .208 Hernández cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 a-J.Davis ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .151 Jansen c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .210

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 4 6 Villar ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .277 Smith Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Severino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Mancini dh 4 1 2 4 0 1 .280 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .240 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314 D.Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Williams cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Hays cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170 Sisco c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .219 1-Wilkerson pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .217

Toronto 012 000 014_8 12 1 Baltimore 200 010 101_5 8 1

a-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.

1-ran for Sisco in the 7th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), off Shepherd; Biggio (14), off Shepherd; Smoak (21), off Givens; Mancini (34), off Tepera; Villar (22), off Giles. RBIs_Grichuk (72), Biggio 4 (42), Gurriel Jr. (48), Smoak (56), Mancini 4 (88), Villar (68). SB_Biggio 2 (13). CS_Jansen (1). SF_Gurriel Jr., Mancini. S_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Grichuk 2); Baltimore 4 (D.Stewart, C.Davis, Ruiz, Alberto). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tepera 1 2 2 2 1 0 22 5.94 Thornton 5 3 1 1 1 4 83 4.93 Shafer 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 3.96 Boshers 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 5.28 B.Stewart 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.68 Law, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.58 Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.02

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shepherd 4 4 3 3 1 4 68 4.91 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 5.63 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.14 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 5.30 Armstrong, BS, 4-7 1 1 1 1 1 1 23 4.47 Givens, L, 2-6 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 28 4.47 Phillips 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.33

Boshers pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Boshers 1-0, B.Stewart 2-0, Castro 1-0, Phillips 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).

