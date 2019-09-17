Listen Live Sports

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

September 17, 2019 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 8 5
Bichette ss 3 2 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 2 1
Biggio 2b 5 3 4 4 Smith Jr. lf 2 1 0 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 Severino c 1 0 0 0
Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 4
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 D.Stewart rf 4 0 0 0
Hernández cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Williams cf 4 0 2 0
McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 Hays cf 0 0 0 0
J.Davis ph-cf 2 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Jansen c 4 1 2 0 Sisco c 2 1 1 0
Wilkerson pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Toronto 012 000 014 8
Baltimore 200 010 101 5

E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), Biggio (14), Smoak (21), Mancini (34), Villar (22). SB_Biggio 2 (13). SF_Gurriel Jr. (3), Mancini (4). S_Smith Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Tepera 1 2 2 2 1 0
Thornton 5 3 1 1 1 4
Shafer 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Boshers 0 0 0 0 1 0
B.Stewart 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Law W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Shepherd 4 4 3 3 1 4
Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 3
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2
Armstrong BS,4-7 1 1 1 1 1 1
Givens L,2-6 2-3 3 4 3 1 2
Phillips 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).

