Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sisco c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilkerson pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|012
|000
|014
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|200
|010
|101
|—
|5
E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), Biggio (14), Smoak (21), Mancini (34), Villar (22). SB_Biggio 2 (13). SF_Gurriel Jr. (3), Mancini (4). S_Smith Jr. (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Thornton
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Shafer
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boshers
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B.Stewart
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Law W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Giles
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shepherd
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong BS,4-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Givens L,2-6
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Phillips
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).
