Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 8 5 Bichette ss 3 2 0 0 Villar ss 4 1 2 1 Biggio 2b 5 3 4 4 Smith Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 Severino c 1 0 0 0 Alford pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 4 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 5 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 1 D.Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Hernández cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Williams cf 4 0 2 0 McKinney lf 2 0 0 0 Hays cf 0 0 0 0 J.Davis ph-cf 2 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 1 2 0 Sisco c 2 1 1 0 Wilkerson pr-lf 1 1 0 0

Toronto 012 000 014 — 8 Baltimore 200 010 101 — 5

E_Bichette (7), Villar (20). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Biggio (15), Sisco (7). 3B_Biggio (2), Ruiz (2). HR_Grichuk (29), Biggio (14), Smoak (21), Mancini (34), Villar (22). SB_Biggio 2 (13). SF_Gurriel Jr. (3), Mancini (4). S_Smith Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Tepera 1 2 2 2 1 0 Thornton 5 3 1 1 1 4 Shafer 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Boshers 0 0 0 0 1 0 B.Stewart 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Law W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1

Baltimore Shepherd 4 4 3 3 1 4 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 0 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 3 Fry 1 1 0 0 0 2 Armstrong BS,4-7 1 1 1 1 1 1 Givens L,2-6 2-3 3 4 3 1 2 Phillips 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Boshers pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:27. A_9,280 (45,971).

