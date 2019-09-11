Toronto 8, Boston 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|1
|9
|
|Holt rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Owings ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|1-G.Hernández pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Travis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|M.Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|3
|8
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Alford rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|T.Hernández lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Drury 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|000
|260
|00x_8
|11
|1
1-ran for Devers in the 9th.
E_Holt (3), Bichette (6). LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Biggio (14), Grichuk (26). HR_Tellez (19), off Kelley; T.Hernández (22), off Lakins. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (64), Tellez (48), Grichuk 2 (66), T.Hernández 2 (55). SB_Vázquez (3), Biggio (11). SF_Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.); Toronto 3 (Davis, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Toronto 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Bichette, Jansen.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Moreland; Owings, M.Hernández, Travis).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Poyner
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|7.88
|Kelley, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|36
|10.80
|Weber
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|5.25
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.29
|Lakins
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4.82
|Velázquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|5.40
|Shawaryn
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|7.27
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.79
|Thornton, W, 5-9
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|75
|5.04
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.02
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Weber 1-0, Johnson 2-0, Lakins 2-2. WP_Weber.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:49. A_14,463 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.