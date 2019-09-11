Toronto 8, Boston 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 2 0 1 9 Holt rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Bogaerts ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Owings ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .095 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 1-G.Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Travis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Centeno c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 M.Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 11 8 3 8 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .213 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .274 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .223 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .232 Alford rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 T.Hernández lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .218 Davis cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .162 Drury 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .219 Jansen c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208

Boston 000 000 000_0 2 1 Toronto 000 260 00x_8 11 1

1-ran for Devers in the 9th.

E_Holt (3), Bichette (6). LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Biggio (14), Grichuk (26). HR_Tellez (19), off Kelley; T.Hernández (22), off Lakins. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (64), Tellez (48), Grichuk 2 (66), T.Hernández 2 (55). SB_Vázquez (3), Biggio (11). SF_Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.); Toronto 3 (Davis, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Toronto 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Bichette, Jansen.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Moreland; Owings, M.Hernández, Travis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Poyner 2 0 0 0 0 2 35 7.88 Kelley, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 36 10.80 Weber 2-3 5 4 4 0 0 15 5.25 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 6.29 Lakins 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 11 4.82 Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 0 23 5.40 Shawaryn 2 0 0 0 1 2 22 7.27

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.79 Thornton, W, 5-9 5 0 0 0 1 7 75 5.04 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.02 Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Weber 1-0, Johnson 2-0, Lakins 2-2. WP_Weber.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:49. A_14,463 (53,506).

