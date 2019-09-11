Toronto 8, Boston 0

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|
|Holt rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Owings ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|G.Hernández pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hernández lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Travis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|000
|260
|00x
|—
|8
E_Holt (3), Bichette (6). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Biggio (14), Grichuk (26). HR_Tellez (19), T.Hernández (22). SB_Vázquez (3), Biggio (11). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poyner
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Weber
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Velázquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Shawaryn
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornton W,5-9
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Weber.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:49. A_14,463 (53,506).
