Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 8, Boston 0

September 11, 2019 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 2 0 Totals 32 8 11 8
Holt rf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0
Bogaerts ss 2 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 0
Owings ss 1 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 1 1 3
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Tellez dh 4 1 1 1
G.Hernández pr 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 2
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Alford rf 0 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Hernández lf 4 1 2 2
Travis 1b 0 0 0 0 Davis cf 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 Drury 1b 2 0 0 0
Vázquez c 2 0 0 0 Jansen c 4 1 2 0
Centeno c 1 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
M.Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 000 0
Toronto 000 260 00x 8

E_Holt (3), Bichette (6). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Biggio (14), Grichuk (26). HR_Tellez (19), T.Hernández (22). SB_Vázquez (3), Biggio (11). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Poyner 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kelley L,0-1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
Weber 2-3 5 4 4 0 0
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lakins 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Velázquez 1 1 0 0 2 0
Shawaryn 2 0 0 0 1 2
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 0 2
Thornton W,5-9 5 0 0 0 1 7
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Weber.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_14,463 (53,506).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate