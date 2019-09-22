Toronto FC 1, Los Angeles FC 1

First half_1, Toronto FC, Endoh, 3 (Altidore), 19th minute.
Second half_2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 29 (penalty kick), 90th+5.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.
Yellow Cards_Beitashour, Los Angeles FC, 43rd; Laryea, Toronto FC, 90th+1.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Caleb Mendez. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.
A_22,202.
___
Lineups
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Ashtone Morgan, 81st), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 72nd), Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo (Laurent Ciman, 76th); Jozy Altidore.
Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour (Tristan Blackmon, 46th), Jordan Harvey, Mark Anthony Kaye (Adrien Perez, 89th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmerman (Lee Nguyen, 75th); Eduard Atuesta; Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela.
