Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1

Toronto FC 1 0 — 1 New York City FC 1 0 — 1

First half_1, New York City FC, Mitrita, 8, 6th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 10 (penalty kick), 40th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 23rd; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 40th; Johnson, New York City FC, 77th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 84th; Benezet, Toronto FC, 85th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 90th+7.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Logan Brown, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_19,267.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Nicolas Benezet, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Ashtone Morgan, 54th), Marky Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo (Tsubasa Endoh, 41st).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos, Jesus Medina (Gary Mackay Steven, 79th), Alexandru Mitrita, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha (Ismael Tajouri, 62nd); .

