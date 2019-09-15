Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 3, Colorado 2

September 15, 2019 7:17 pm
 
Colorado 1 1 2
Toronto FC 2 1 3

First half_1, Toronto FC, Endoh, 2 (Laryea), 8th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 11 (penalty kick), 13th; 3, Colorado, Rosenberry, 1, 31st.

Second half_4, Colorado, Nicholson, 2 (Rosenberry), 62nd; 5, Toronto FC, Osorio, 5 (Gallardo), 70th.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Abubakar, Colorado, 10th; Altidore, Toronto FC, 59th; Rubio, Colorado, 64th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 74th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_24,810.

Lineups

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Jonathan Lewis, 65th); Kellyn Acosta, Sam Nicholson; Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 84th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Nicolas Benezet (Jonathan Osorio, 40th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Erickson Gallardo, 64th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo (Nick DeLeon, 86th); Jozy Altidore.

