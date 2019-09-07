Listen Live Sports

Toronto FC 5, Cincinnati 1

September 7, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Toronto FC 3 2 5
Cincinnati 0 1 1

First half_1, Toronto FC, Mullins, 2 (Delgado), 10th minute; 2, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 6, 21st; 3, Toronto FC, Delgado, 2 (Pozuelo), 28th.

Second half_4, Toronto FC, Bradley, 3 (Endoh), 63rd; 5, Toronto FC, Benezet, 2, 85th; 6, Cincinnati, Ledesma, 6 (penalty kick), 90th+2.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague.

Yellow Cards_Bradley, Toronto FC, 23rd; Zavaleta, Toronto FC, 72nd; Alashe, Cincinnati, 81st.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Eric Boria, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_25,339.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Ashtone Morgan, 67th), Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez; Nicolas Benezet, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Eriq Zavaleta, 71st), Marky Delgado, Alejandro Pozuelo; Erickson Gallardo (Tsubasa Endoh, 55th), Patrick Mullins.

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Nick Hagglund; Frankie Amaya (Fatai Alashe, 71st), Greg Garza, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Roland Lamah (Emmanuel Ledesma, 46th), Tommy McCabe, Caleb Stanko; Rashawn Dally (Darren Mattocks, 46th).

